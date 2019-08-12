WWE Rumors: Trish Stratus wants to face Alexa Bliss before she retires (Exclusive)

Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair

At last night’s SummerSlam, Trish Stratus returned from her retirement for the second time in a year to face Charlotte Flair in a marquee match. During the match she performed very capably and athletically, showing off her range of old favorites as well as some new technical prowess. Naturally, this prompted “you still got it” chants from the crowd in Toronto.

At the time, this match seemed very much like a final hurrah for the former women’s champion. Charlotte’s victory seemed like the end for such a storied professional. However, new information is emerging suggesting that Trish Stratus would like to face Alexa Bliss before she formally retires entirely.

Trish vs Bliss

Last year’s Evolution pay per view was supposed to see Stratus return to face Alexa Bliss in a one on one match. This was later changed due to the availability of Lita and an injury to Bliss into a tag team match that did not involve the Goddess of WWE.

The disappointment of the match not happening apparently fuelled the friendship between the two, with both women assuring each other that they would love to try again at some later date. Sources indicate that the match is a common discussion topic between the two.

“They both talk about the match all the time. It was a missed opportunity. They still want to make it happen but who knows when the chance will come again.”

Stratus herself was apparently very happy with her performance at Summerslam. Sources indicated that Stratus was glad to be back in the ring and eager to have another opportunity once she has “spent some time at home again.” According to one source, a match with Alexa Bliss is "definitely on her list."

Additionally, WWE management have been very impressed with Stratus’ professionalism, fitness and enthusiasm on her return to the ring. While she has commitments preventing her from being willing to pursue a fill time run in the company again, WWE do believe that Stratus is a major asset to a woman’s division in terms of match quality and drawing power.

October 4th

Trish has been announced as one of the women who will be appearing at the October 4th SmackDown Live Fox debut.

We're celebrating #SDLive's 20th anniversary on Oct 4th! Tickets are available this Fri, August 16 at 10 am PT: https://t.co/IkX6NtfrpY — WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019

Whether or not Trish will be retiring after Summerslam is the subject of much speculation, but having arranged an appearance on SmackDown Live in less than two months, and with multiple sources suggesting that she and Bliss are eager to wrestle, I do not believe that Stratus’ time in a WWE ring is done.

When reporting on this, please credit SportsKeeda as the original source.