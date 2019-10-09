WWE Rumors: Truth about Samoa Joe being off television revealed

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 2.73K // 09 Oct 2019, 03:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Samoa Joe is one of the toughest performers in professional wrestling today

Per PWInsider, WWE RAW Superstar Samoa Joe is dealing with a thumb injury.

The aforementioned assertion has now been put forth, after several weeks of speculation pertaining to Samoa Joe's in-ring absence.

Joe has been conscpicuously absent from WWE's TV programming and main roster storylines.

The veteran performer is renowned for being a workhorse, and has time and again been lauded for both his promo work as well as in-ring wrestling skills - with experts considering him to be one of the best mic workers in the industry today.

Considering that, Joe’s absence from WWE's television programming has served to spark a discussion in the pro wrestling community, as to why the popular WWE Superstar hasn’t been competing over the past month or so.

However, Joe is yet to be medically cleared to compete

"The Destroyer" Samoa Joe last competed on the September 9th episode of Monday Night RAW – putting on a decent performance in a King of the Ring tournament matchup against Ricochet and eventual winner of said tournament Baron Corbin aka King Corbin.

As noted by PWInsider, Joe suffered an injury to his thumb several weeks back. Additionally, it’s being noted that his broken thumb is the reason behind his prolonged absence. Per general medical guidelines, more serious thumb injuries could take around three months to fully heal, while the exact nature of Joe’s issue currently remaining unclear.

Nevertheless, it's being emphasised that Joe is presently waiting for WWE doctors to accord him the medical clearance, which in turn woud allow him to make his in-ring return.

Sportskeeda wishes Samoa Joe a safe and speedy recovery.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!