WWE Rumors: Two new Paul Heyman guys moving from SmackDown to RAW in the Draft

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.87K // 08 Oct 2019, 18:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Heyman.

The next WWE Draft will begin this Friday on SmackDown and it will conclude on the episode of RAW scheduled to take place on October 14th.

There are many rumors going around regarding the potential movements that can happen across all the brands. Dave Meltzer revealed two SmackDown Superstars - who are Paul Heyman guys backstage - could be on their way to RAW during the Draft.

Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy are those two stars who could find a new home by the end of the next round of WWE programming.

Meltzer noted on the Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE may have already teased the possible jumps on this week's RAW. Aleister Black appeared on RAW while Buddy Murphy was mentioned during Street Profits' backstage segment.

Meltzer: I think this was like a teaser for him (Aleister Black) to come to RAW.

Alvarez: Well he was on RAW!

Meltzer: Yeah, that’s what I mean. He’s a SmackDown guy. He hadn’t been on RAW. They are switching guys around. He is a Paul Heyman guy, so I kind of figured. I kind of figured, there’s probably plenty of others, but the two Paul Heyman guys I know on SmackDown are Aleister Black, I mean there are others, and Buddy Murphy and I could see, especially since when they talk about the draft by the Street Profits, they brought up Buddy Murphy’s name too, so I could see those guys come to RAW.

You know Aleister Black will probably get a good push and Buddy Murphy will probably get that three-week push thing you know we always talk about and then they end up like Mojo Rawley.

Black appeared on RAW this week and easily defeated Sami and Sunil Singh in a handicap match. It was the Dutch Superstar's first televised match since the September 3rd episode of SmackDown when he defeated Shelton Benjamin. Black even cut a backstage promo before the match.

Advertisement

Regarding Buddy Murphy, WWE's 'Best Kept Secret' has not been featured prominently on TV since being a part of the Roman Reigns mystery attacker storyline. He lost the King of the Ring first-round match against Ali and since only worked a few dark matches.

A move to RAW for both Black and Murphy could work wonders as they are liked by Paul Heyman.