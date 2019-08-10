WWE Rumors: Two retired Superstars spotted in Toronto for surprise SummerSlam appearances

WWE is pulling out all the stops for SummerSlam.

What's the story?

It's SummerSlam weekend and the excitement is noticeably lurking in the air. WWE will try to put their best foot forward for the second biggest PPV of the year and that could lead to appearances from a few legendary Superstars.

As per PWInsider, Mark Henry and Chri0stian have been spotted in Toronto for SummerSlam. Alicia Fox was another superstar that was seen in and around the location of the PPV.

In case you didn't know...

The SummerSlam card this year has something for everyone. The headlining match will feature Brock Lesnar in one of his rare title defenses against Seth Rollins. The other major title feud has a lengthy and personal backstory to it as Kofi Kingston will be out to prove a point in his WWE Championship match against Randy Orton.

Fans who follow other promotions apart from WWE will be treated to the potential match of the night (if given the time) when AJ Styles takes on Ricochet for the United States title.

Disarm-her vs. the Sharpshooter will be the focal point of the Raw Women's title match between Becky Lynch and Natalya. On the SmackDown side of things, Bayley should ideally retain her title against Ember Moon unless WWE is in the mood for an unforeseen title change.

The final title match of the night - Drew Gulak vs. Oney Lorcan for the Cruiserweight title - will most likely find its place on the Kickoff show. Bray Wyatt will unleash The Fiend against the resident demon of the WWE, Finn Balor. Kevin Owens will try and avoid to end his WWE career at the hands of Shane McMahon.

Nostalgia hour will see Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler and Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair.

As reported in the past few days, the currently confirmed card could see a few changes and additions as the creative powers backstage have still not locked in a final lineup.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider reports that WWE has roped in Christian, Mark Henry and Alicia Fox for SummerSlam. Former World Heavyweight Champions Henry and Christain along with Alicia Fox may feature on the WWE's Kickoff show, which could end up being two hours long this year.

WWE has always had a stacked panel of guests on the kickoff shows for match breakdowns and this year is expected to be no different.

It is also interesting to note Hulk Hogan was seen in New York and he could also be making a quick trip to Toronto for SummerSlam as well.

You may be wondering why is Alicia Fox being mentioned for a non-wrestling role? Well, the speculation going around is that the former Divas Champion has been moved to the 'legend's section' and her in-ring career in the WWE is as good as over.

What's next?

SummerSlam will begin at 7 pm ET at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on August 11th. The kickoff show will be live from 5 pm ET onwards.