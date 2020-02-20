WWE Rumors - Two Superstars set for WrestleMania weekend return after 4-year and 6-year absences

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 5

PW Insider’s Mike Johnson is reporting that WWE has booked Brodus Clay and Cameron for WrestleMania 36 weekend.

Clay, also known as Tyrus, was released from his WWE contract in June 2014 and he has since competed for promotions including Impact Wrestling and House of Hardcore.

Cameron, real name Ariane Andrew, departed WWE in May 2016 following a short stint in NXT and she recently confirmed that she plans to make her in-ring return in 2020.

PW Insider reported earlier this week that Darren Young, Hornswoggle, JBL and Santino Marella have all been contacted about appearances during WrestleMania weekend, and Johnson says two former allies of SmackDown Superstar Naomi can now be added to that list.

“Beyond the four names we reported yesterday, PWInsider.com can exclusively also confirm that WWE has booked Brodus Clay and Ariane "Cameron" Andrew for the weekend, setting the stage for a potential reunion with current Smackdown star Naomi, who was paired with Andrew as the The Funkadactyls tag team while also linked with Clay during his time in WWE.”

Funkadactyls reunion at WrestleMania?

The February 21 episode of WWE SmackDown will feature a No.1 contender’s match between Carmella and Naomi, with the winner going on to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36.

It was recently reported by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live that Naomi is due to take on Bayley in a title match at ‘Mania, which suggests that a possible reunion could be on the cards with Brodus Clay and Cameron.

Naomi debuted on WWE’s main roster alongside Cameron as one-half of The Funkadactyls – dancers who accompanied Clay to the ring – on an episode of RAW in January 2012.

They later joined forces with Tensai, as well as Clay, before the group separated in late 2013.

