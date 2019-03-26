WWE Rumors: Two unhappy Superstars to leave WWE and join AEW

The Revival NXT exploits haven't translated to main roster success.

What's the story?

The Revival aren't the happiest of employees currently on WWE's payroll and that is getting increasingly obvious to those who follow the Raw Tag Team Champions on Twitter.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the recent events involving Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder that seemingly point towards the WWE exit of the tag team.

In case you didn't know...

After building up quite an impressive down at NXT, The Revival were called up to the main roster with much fanfare. However, some lackluster booking has punctured all the hype that the 2-Time NXT Tag Team Champions brought along to Raw.

Dawson and Wilder's fortunes looked to change for the good when they won the Raw Tag Team title from Bobby Roode and Chad Gable on the episode of Raw of February 11th, 2019.

The champions though have been booked terribly by the creative forces as Dawson and Wilder have lost a majority of the matches on TV during the reign. As things stand, they don't even have a match scheduled at WrestleMania 35.

This has not gone down well with the top guys, who have been giving all the hints regarding their displeasure.

The heart of the matter

Dawson and Wilder did something intriguing at a recent live event in Elmira, New York. They apparently stumbled upon a fan who had worn an AEW t-shirt.

The fan revealed that The Revival told him "they will see him in May". This is interesting to note as AEW's Double or Nothing event takes place on May 25th, 2019.

The fan additionally stated that he didn't approach the team and that Dawson and Wilder themselves came over to engage with him.

Dave Meltzer also revealed that when a fan yelled 'money isn't everything' at the event, Revival responded by saying, "ain't that the truth."

However, this wasn't the only incident that adds fuel to fire. The following response from Wilder to a fan tweet has increased speculation of their WWE departure that has been running rife:

Please don’t wish being Raw tag team champs on them. For their sake. https://t.co/lrr4QyJoWa — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) March 18, 2019

It should be noted that The Revival's current WWE contract only expires in 2020 and even if they leave now, they would be ineligible to compete for AEW until the mandatory 90-day no-compete clause comes to an end.

What's next?

We don't blame Dawson and Wilder for being upset with their positions in the WWE as it's truly appalling to see one of the most talented tag teams in the company being misused on a consistent basis.

Will Revival stick around after WrestleMania 35? Is this all a work to add some realism to the product? How should WWE use the top guys moving forward?

Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

