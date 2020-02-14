WWE Rumors - Uncertainty surrounding 2 top WrestleMania matches; 4 Superstars in the mix

Will Wyatt vs Reigns end up happening?

While SmackDown has not been the best WWE show since moving to Friday nights on FOX, the past few days have sparked some intrigue regarding the Blue brand's main event scene.

For a while, it seemed like Roman Reigns was the fixed choice to challenge 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. But now, a couple of familiar names have made their way into the conversation.

Goldberg will face The Fiend at Super ShowDown with the title on the line. Also, one day after the Saudi Arabia event, John Cena will make his return on SmackDown.

These two days could be pivotal for the Blue brand's road to WrestleMania as from the looks of things, Cena and Goldberg could both play a part in SmackDown's main events for The Show of Shows.

Reputed Twitter account WrestleVotes has speculated that there is "some smoke" around the four Superstars in question for 'Mania and that they could be tied together, although it isn't definitive.

Some smoke around these 4 superstars and their Mania placements. Nothing definitive, but they could be tied together. How would you like to see if play out?



Wyatt vs Reigns for the title & Cena vs Goldberg - OR - Wyatt vs Cena for the title (record #17) & Reigns vs Goldberg? — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 13, 2020

WrestleVotes is a pretty reliable source, having reported on several WWE happenings beforehand, so there may be a base to these claims. As you can see, the account polled its followers on two possible scenarios revolving around Wyatt, Reigns, Cena, and Goldberg.

If these four do end up tied together for WrestleMania, the second scenario is certainly a more attractive prospect.

Seeing John Cena interact with The Fiend, and possibly the rest of the Firefly Funhouse characters would be exciting, as would him righting the wrongs of his 2014 feud with Bray Wyatt.

Also, Roman Reigns vs Goldberg in a 'Battle of the Spears' is a fun attraction match WWE could book for WrestleMania. At least it sounds better than Cena vs Goldberg.

Of course, like every rumor that comes our way, we must take it with a grain of salt. These matches could very well happen, but they are not a lock.

Hopefully, amongst all this speculation, Bray Wyatt remains the Universal Champion heading into the big event in April.

Happy 'Mania season everyone!