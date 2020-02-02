WWE Rumors - Underused Superstar has quietly left WWE

Given that WWE have recently just announced five new additions to their NXT UK roster it's pretty much a given that some of the current roster members might be on their way out and that's certainly what seems to have happened with Killer Kelly.

Earlier this month it was revealed that WWE NXT UK Superstar Jazzy Gabert had left WWE after revealing on social media that she wanted to do something new and around that time there were signs that Killer Kelly might be following her out of the door on the way out.

Kelly was announced as having signed a multi-date agreement with independent promotion EVE - Riot Girls of Wrestling through to 2021. Whilst NXT UK Superstars are allowed to appear for other promotions, those promotions usually have to have a working relationship with WWE like Progress or wXw, and they usually don't sign multi-date deals.

This is something that Kelly seemed to refute when she posted the following tweet asking for more bookings 'around her dates with wXw and NXT UK.'

This year I want to keep my schedule as busy as possible, so I want to fill every free weekend and weekday that I have without NXTUK/ wXw!



▪ Where do you want to see me in 2020?



𝕭𝖔𝖔𝖐𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝖎𝖓𝖖𝖚𝖎𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖘



KELLYWRESTLING@GMAIL.COM or DM



RTs are very much appreciated pic.twitter.com/RvnRtDONzd — 𝐊𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐘 (@Kelly_WP) January 21, 2020

However, since then Killer Kelly has been announced for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport which takes place during WrestleMania weekend. This is something that WWE are highly unlikely to allow during such a time.

The signs don't stop there though as Kelly has removed all references to NXT UK or WWE from her Twitter bio - changing 'First ever Portuguese WWE Superstar' to 'Portuguese Pro Wrestler based in Germany'. She has also been completely removed from the NXT UK roster page on the WWE.com website.

Killer Kelly is an excellent pro wrestler, becoming the first woman to win the wXw Women's Champion but she barely wrestled on NXT UK and when she did she didn't win. She had a breakout performance against Meiko Satomura that should've seen her get used more often, but sadly it didn't.

