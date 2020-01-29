WWE Rumors - Unfortunate backstage news on Samoa Joe's injury

Samoa Joe

WWE just can't catch a break when it comes to its ever-growing injury list as Samoa Joe was the latest name to have fallen prey to an untimely injury.

On the most recent edition, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens took on Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy for the Tag Team titles. Joe injured himself while attempting a suicide dive and the disconcerting part was that he didn't get up instantly after the bump.

The medics checked on Joe and took him backstage before Owens, Rollins and Muprhy improvised on the fly and completed the match.

Dave Meltzer opened up about the nature of Joe's injury on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Joe reportedly suffered a concussion, which according to Meltzer, is not a good sign. Concussions are a tricky subject in the WWE as the company is known to be cautious when it comes to head injuries.

The details regarding Joe's injuries are still scarce, however, Meltzer speculated that nothing's certain when it comes to concussions as Joe's return could happen anytime depending on the severity of his injury. The worst-case scenario is that it may take months. The WWE medical will conduct a complete assessment and we should ideally know more on Joe's status in the coming few days.

It was also revealed that Joe wanted to continue wrestling on RAW but the medics made the call to rightfully pull him from the match.

The belief is that Joe has a concussion, which is obviously not a good thing. That's not 100% but that was the belief a couple of hours ago, maybe an hour ago. The problem with that obviously is the concussion is that unpredictable injury where you know he can be back next Monday or he could be back in six months. You just don't know. It''s like, that's the situation, he landed on his head and got a concussion.

You know what, he looked like he didn't want to come out, that was just the same thing, they recognized it, and good for them. You know 90% of the time in wrestling they do the opposite and keep the match going and everything. So this is twice in three days, right? Saturday night, it was Alexander Wolfe and now this one.

