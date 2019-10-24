WWE Rumors: Update on future of The Colons

The Colons could be leaving WWE later this year

The Colons have been known under several guises throughout their time in WWE, including Los Matadores, The Shining Stars, Primo and Epico and now The Colons. But none of these gimmicks have allowed the two Superstars to reach the heights of their cousin and brother Carlito.

As Los Matadores, the duo were featured much more but appeared to only be making up the numbers in many tag team matches throughout 2014 and 2015. They were then repackaged as The Shining Stars the following year, but this wasn't a hit with the WWE Universe so they were forced back onto the sidelines until they were renamed The Colons in 2017.

The last time The Colons were seen as a duo on WWE TV was back in January when they lost a dark match on SmackDown Live to Heavy Machinery. Members of the WWE Universe have since questioned whether or not The Colons have been released, but this isn't the case.

The Colon's WWE future

According to former WWE Superstar Savio Vega, The Colons are still under contract with WWE, but their contracts expire later this year and have been working dates for WWC in Puerto Rico in recent months.

There is no word on whether or not the duo will be re-signed before their contracts expire so that they are unable to head over to AEW like many other stars in recent months, but it's highly unlikely since the company hasn't used the Colons in a storyline since 2017.

The duo look more likely to head over to WWC following their departure since it's where they have been working with WWE's permission throughout the past year.

Do you think WWE will re-sign The Colons? Have your say in the comments section below...