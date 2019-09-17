WWE Rumors: Update on Matt & Jeff Hardy's futures with the company

The Hardy Boyz relinquished the SmackDown Tag Team titles in April 2019

Sean Ross Sapp has revealed on Fightful Select that WWE has extended Jeff Hardy’s contract by at least another year due to the injuries that he has suffered since re-signing with the company in April 2017.

As for Matt Hardy, the 11-time Tag Team Champion is yet to agree to an extension on his current deal, which expires in March 2020, and WWE only has the ability to extend the veteran’s contract again if he is sidelined with an injury or for any other reason over the next six months.

It is worth noting that The Hardy Boyz originally signed two-year deals with WWE when they rejoined in 2017, but the company decided earlier in 2019 to use their right to roll over both Superstars’ contracts until 2020.

This update means Jeff is now contracted to WWE until at least 2021.

How much time has Jeff Hardy missed?

The Hardy Boyz won the Raw Tag Team titles on their WWE return in a Fatal 4-Way ladder match at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017.

Up until September 2017, both men featured prominently in storylines with tag teams including The Bar and The Club. However, Jeff Hardy then suffered a shoulder injury in a six-pack challenge on Raw, ruling him out until April 2018.

The former WWE Champion remained a constant presence on WWE programming for the next year, with the highlight coming in September 2018 when he faced Randy Orton in a Hell In A Cell match.

Then, after reuniting with Matt Hardy to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles from The Usos in April 2019, Jeff was forced to undergo knee surgery due to an injury that he had been carrying for several months.

WWE reserves the right to extend contracts by the same amount of time that Superstars have been out with injuries. Right now, Jeff has missed a total of 13 months’ television time since his 2017 return, but it is possible that he was cleared a number of weeks before he made his 2018 comeback from shoulder surgery.

