WWE Rumors: Update on Roman Reigns and his WrestleMania replacement

Many questions remain after the Big Dog pulled himself from the Universal Title match.

WWE reportedly in scramble mode to get a replacement match with Goldberg.

WWE is in scramble mode at the moment per a new report from Sportskeeda

We're little over a week away from WrestleMania 36 and one of the company's biggest matches has just been cancelled. It was first reported Thursday by ProWrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, that Roman Reigns has pulled himself out of his Universal Championship match amid coronavirus concerns.

The report says that Reigns, who is immunocompromised from his battle with leukemia, told the company that he was no longer comfortable doing anymore shows at the Performance Center. WWE, putting his health above all else, agreed to his request to be replaced in the match.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue reached out to the company to get an update on the situation and says the company completely understands Reigns' concerns.

Per a #WWE source:



"There's no team monitoring Joe (Roman Reigns) he made this decision himself. He can't take the risk. We all support him and we'll all work something out."



Roman Reigns has pulled out of #WrestleMania and at current there is a scramble for a replacement match — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) March 27, 2020

Colohue's tweet also suggests that the replacement match featuring Goldberg defending his Universal Championship has not yet been filmed. For the first time ever, WrestleMania is completely on tape this year, as the company was reportedly filming matches the past two days. At this time, it's unconfirmed whether a Universal Championship match has been recorded.

As for a replacement opponent, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Braun Strowman has been selected as the guy to face Goldberg.

Konstantinos Lianos of Express Sport says it's not a done deal yet, and that others are being considered.

The names of Jeff Hardy and Daniel Bryan have been touted as potential opponents for Goldberg at WrestleMania.

But Braun Strowman is the likeliest contender to replace Roman Reigns.

An angle has been shot ahead of SmackDown — Konstantinos Lianos (@LianosKostas) March 27, 2020

Daniel Bryan is an interesting name to keep an eye on. Currently it's expected that he will challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. If that indeed was the plan, then it stands to reason that the match has already been recorded.

As of right now, Reigns' departure from the WrestleMania card raises a lot of questions. Hopefully we will have a clearer picture of the new plan once SmackDown airs tonight on FOX.