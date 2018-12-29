×
WWE Rumors: Update on which brand the Women's Tag Team Championships will show up on 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Rumors
375   //    29 Dec 2018, 12:32 IST

Vince McMahon announced the new titles on RAW
Vince McMahon announced the new titles on RAW

What's the story?

On this week's episode of RAW, Vince McMahon made a huge, historic announcement for the year to come. Addressing the WWE Universe, he said that Women's Tag Team Championships would be debuted in the year 2019.

What he did not mention is which brand these titles will be debuted on. Cageside Seats has an update that may shed some light on this matter.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Women's Division has grown exponentially in strength and numbers over the past few years. The women are given almost as much airtime as the men are, and continue to steal the show at every given opportunity.

Unfortunately, there are only two Championships for the women in the main roster, specific to each WWE brand. The women have been clamouring for Tag Team Championships for a while now. It does seem like their prayers will be answered next year.

The heart of the matter

The current rumour states that it is possible that instead of having Champions in both brands, there will only be one set of Tag Team Champions who will work in both RAW and SmackDown Live. Therefore, they would essentially become free agents in the vein of say, John Cena.

This probably has to do with the depth of the women's division. Even though there are more women in the main roster than at any point in WWE history, the fact remains that there aren't enough women to justify two Tag Team programs. Also, essentially, because both brands are under the McMahon regime now, the titles can be showcased on both brands.

What's next?

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has for the said historic titles. It does seem like a lot more tag team programs are being created on both brands. Remember the Naomi-Mandy Rose spat from last week?

What do you think of this rumour, WWE Universe? Let us know in the comments.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
