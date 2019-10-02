WWE Rumors: Update on which match will headline Hell In A Cell 2019

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 02 Oct 2019, 20:29 IST

Three matches have been announced for Hell In A Cell

With four days to go until Hell In A Cell 2019, WWE has taken the unusual approach of only advertising three matches for the pay-per-view.

So far, Seth Rollins vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship), Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (RAW Women’s Championship) and Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan & Luke Harper have been announced. Fans will have to wait until the debut episode of SmackDown on FOX on October 4 to find out which other matches will be added to the card.

Two of the three matches that have been confirmed – Rollins vs. Wyatt and Lynch vs. Banks – will take place inside the Hell In A Cell structure, leading fans to wonder which of the two matches will be chosen as the main event.

Writing on Twitter, Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue revealed that the Universal Championship match is currently expected to go on last on October 6.

Rollins vs Wyatt is currently the favourite to main event #HIAC.



The Fiend at his most fiendish, I.E. lantern and strobe lights, is purposely kept for late in shows when the kids might have already gone to bed.#WWE #Raw — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) October 1, 2019

You can listen to a full preview of the upcoming episode of SmackDown with Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy and Tom Colohue on this week's Dropkick DiSKussions.

Recent Hell In A Cell main events

2018: Braun Strowman cashed in his Money In The Bank contract one month in advance to face Roman Reigns inside Hell In A Cell for the Universal Championship. However, the match ended in a no contest after interference from Brock Lesnar.

2017: Kevin Owens defeated Shane McMahon in a non-title main event. The highlight of the match came when Sami Zayn helped Owens off the announce table when Shane jumped from the top of the cell.

2016: In one of the biggest milestone moments of the Women’s Revolution, Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks in the first women’s Hell In A Cell match in WWE history to reclaim the RAW Women’s Championship.

2015: Brock Lesnar exacted revenge on The Undertaker following their SummerSlam controversy by defeating him inside Hell In A Cell. The physical encounter was later voted WWE’s Match of the Year.

