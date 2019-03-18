WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon cancelling 36-year-old WWE Superstar's push?

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 1.24K // 18 Mar 2019, 22:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Boss is not happy

What's the story?

It is a known fact that the one thing that can make or break someone's WWE career, is the opinion of The Chairman, Vince McMahon, himself.

Many Superstars such as Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura were never really able to capitalize on the support of the WWE Universe since they did not find favour with the top boss.

As reported by Wrestlingnews.co, EC3 might be in the proverbial doghouse with WWE as of now.

In case you didn't know...

EC3, formerly known as Derrick Bateman in NXT, re-debuted in WWE in 2018 after having left WWE in 2013.

He made quite a name for himself in Impact Wrestling, almost becoming the face of the company during the later years of his tenure there.

EC3 made his main roster debut in 2019, after a very short and uneventful stint in NXT. However, things haven't gone as planned for the former Impact Wrestling World Champion as he has failed to make a mark on the main roster and has been on a bit of a losing run of late.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Wrestlingnews.co, there have been some reports that the reason EC3's push seems to have been shelved is that Vince McMahon is not too high on EC3 right now.

While a few weeks back things were looking bright for the former NXT star when he pinned Dean Ambrose on RAW, things have only gone downhill from then and EC3 has been reduced to a mere afterthought.

It looks like EC3 will just be another in the long list of NXT stars who have failed on the main roster.

Advertisement

What's next?

EC3 is currently involved in no major program and looks like his best shot at being a part of Wrestlemania 35 will be as a participant in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal.

Also read: Reason why Hall of Famer set to return to WWE after 7 years

Advertisement