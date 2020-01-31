WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon changes mind about WrestleMania 36 main event

Vince McMahon got it right this time.

If you've been actively following all the news in the aftermath of the Royal Rumble, you'd know that WWE reportedly made a host of changes to the matches at the PPV.

One of the biggest changes on the show was to book Drew McIntyre as the winner of the men's match.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided new details about the Rumble changes and how it was done to set up the WrestleMania 36 main event.

Roman Reigns and Shayna Baszler were scheduled to win the Royal Rumble matches. That's something that we already knew. It has now been revealed that it was Vince McMahon who changed his mind a week before the show.

The decision currently made is to go 'all-out' with Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar for the main event of WrestleMania 36. Wyatt vs. Reigns is not being pushed to go last, however it will still have a prominent spot on the card. The company could also have another outside attraction match to strengthen the event.

As noted by Meltzer, Vince McMahon wants to establish the WWE Championship match between McIntyre and Lesnar as the headlining match, and every booking decision is being made to make the match as strong as possible.

The original idea was for Lesnar to dominate the first half of the Royal Rumble, which meant that he would eliminate 13 participants before Ricochet and Drew McIntyre came out.

That, along wih the low-blow assist from Ricochet and subsequent Claymore Kick elimination were always part of the script, but WWE officials previously thought that booking McIntyre to win the Rumble may not have been necessary. Roman Reigns was slated to win the match and challenge The Fiend for the Universal Championship.

However, Vince McMahon realized the importance of having a fresh matchup between the Scottish Psychopath and The Beast Incarnate as the main event of the Show of Shows.

The boss usually gets a lot of hate, but in this case let's just give the man the props he deserves for making the right call.