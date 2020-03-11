WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon gives the order to abruptly end a storyline on RAW

Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman

It took WWE a lot of time to build up the ambiguity regarding what could be inside Erick Rowan's cage. The suspense was well-crafted and it seemed like a novel way to utilize and rebuild Rowan.

However, WWE abruptly ended the storyline on this week's RAW as Drew McIntyre smashed the cage with the steel steps before beating Rowan in a short match.

A giant yet fake tarantula was revealed to be inside the cage on last week's episode and thankfully for us all, the company decided to nix the entire angle this week.

On the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Vince McMahon called for the storyline to be abandoned last week, which is the reason why the unexpected unveiling of the tarantula was done in an underwhelming backstage segment.

I guess so. Whatever it was, Vince decreed the end of it last week, so this was the finish of that. It was stupid, might as well get it out.

The entire storyline was intriguing until the revelation of the fake spider as the fans expected something much better after waiting for months. Despite the seemingly foolish end to the angle, it had promise and the element of uncertainty kept the WWE Universe invested for the eventual pay-off.

It wasn't worth it in the end and to say that would be an understatement.

What's next for Erick Rowan now that the cage storyline is out of the way? He was fed to Drew McIntyre on RAW and it doesn't seem like WWE does have a concrete plan for the former Wyatt Family member. He may not even get TV time unless the creative team inserts him into another fresh angle, which at this point, is highly unlikely to happen.

What do you think? What should the WWE do with Rowan?