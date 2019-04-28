WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon looking to make an example out of former Intercontinental Champion for his rebellious behavior

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Luke Harper might be one of the most loved and respected wrestlers when it comes to the WWE Universe, but unfortunately WWE never really saw much potential in the former Tag Team Champion.

Recently, Harper asked for his release from WWE and even made his request for release public. And while the emotionally worded letter from Harper garnered a lot of sympathy from his fans, it did not go down well with Vince McMahon.

Reportedly, WWE was upset with Harper taking such a drastic measure and making his appeal to be released public.

In case you didn't know...

Luke Harper is a former Intercontinental Champion as well as multi-time Tag Team Champion. Formerly part of teams such as the Wyatt Family and Bludgeon Brothers, Harper's last few appearances on WWE has been as a singles wrestler.

Here is what Harper had stated:

As of this evening, I have requested a release from WWE. The past 6 years have been a simply, amazing journey around the world and back with lifelong friends and family. I am proud of it all and proud to say I shared the ring with my co-workers.

The decision, as difficult as it was, feels right for myself and WWE. My goal in the future is to continue to make my family proud.

Thank you. From the top to the bottom of WWE. Thank you to the fans for your undying support. Thank you to everyone.

The heart of the matter

As previously reported, instead of granting him the release, Vince McMahon's company has decided to extend his contract which will now end sometime before Wrestlemania 36. Here is what Dave Meltzer of WON stated was the reason behind this decesion:

From an outside perspective, this seems to be a way to dissuade people from going public and saying they’re unhappy.

What's next?

It remains to be seen how WWE plan on using Harper going forward, while there is a chance he may just be shelved.

