WWE Rumors: Another real-life WWE couple to shift brands and be reunited

What's the story?

While WWE had advertised the Superstar Shakeup as a two-day event spanning the RAW and SmackDown episodes of last week; there are still numerous changes being made to the rosters and a lot of the Superstars are yet to find a home for the coming year.

It is interesting that WWE continues to even re-shuffle Superstars who were assigned brands during the Superstar Shakeup. Andrade and Aleister Black who were initially a part of the RAW roster were sent back to SmackDown after just one week, reportedly to be together with their partners.

Reports have suggested that WWE may be looking to bring Nikki Cross and her husband Killian Dain to RAW soon.

In case you didn't know...

Killian Dain and Nikki Cross made their debut for NXT in 2016 as part of the faction called Sanity along with Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe.

Dain made his main roster debut during last year's Superstar Shakeup along with Wolfe and Young. However, the trio were hardly ever used and have been split during this year's Shakeup with Young being drafted to RAW and Wolfe apparently being sent to NXT UK.

Nikki Cross also made her switch to the main roster earlier this year, althugh there is still a lot of ambiguity regarding which brand she will be a part of.

The heart of the matter

The Observer, via Cagesideaseats.com, has stated that Nikki Cross will be a member of the Raw roster and it’s likely her husband, Killian Dain, will join her.

What's next?

A switch to RAW will be rather interesting for both the Superstars as it increases the chances of Sanity getting back together in the near future. However, it also possible that WWE decide to focus of a singles career for Dain and Cross.

