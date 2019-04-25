WWE News: Paige lashes out at top SmackDown Superstars for their demeaning comments on her

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.52K // 25 Apr 2019, 23:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paige is not happy with her former teammates!

What's the story?

Paige has been an important part of WWE ever since she made her debut for WWE in NXT in 2012.

Paige has been out of action since 2017 when she had to retire to due injury issues. Paige's former teammates Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville had some harsh words for the former NXT Women's Champion, and Paige finally decided to fire back.

In case you didn't know...

Paige is not only a former NXT Women's Champion but has also held the Diva's Championship on multiple occasions, and was the youngest female Superstar to hold both NXT and WWE Championships simultaneously.

Paige had to retire from in-ring action in 2017 due to injury issues. She continued to serve as on on-screen manager to the team of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, collectively known as The Absolution; and even went on to become the SmackDown General Manager for a brief period in 2018.

She recently returned to WWE Televesion as the manager of a brand new Tag Team featuring Asuka and Kairi Sane.

The heart of the matter

Recently WWE had posted a Tweet stating that Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville did not consider Paige in their league, and here is what the anti-diva had to say about that:

Yeah. They’re right though. Completely. They’re way out of my league... I’m major. They’re minor.

Yeah. They’re right though. Completely. They’re way out of my league... I’m major. They’re minor. https://t.co/3zmINKS9iQ — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 25, 2019

This could be a clear indication of a possible feud between Paige's former associates and her new team in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

What's next?

The Women's Tag Team Championships are currently held by The IIconics, and Paige will be looking to get Rose and Deville out of her path so she can help her new team become the next Women's Tag Team Champions.

Also Read: 33-year-old Superstar reportedly being "protected" by Vince McMahon