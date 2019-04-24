WWE Rumors: 33-year-old Superstar reportedly being "protected" by Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Even though it seemed to everyone that Drew McIntyre is being pegged to become the next big thing in WWE when he turned on his former Tag Team partner Dolph Ziggler last year; it would be safe to say McIntyre's push has gone slightly of the path of late.

However, there is some major good news for all fans of the Scottish Psychopath, as Vince McMahon is reportedly still keen on pushing McIntyre in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Even though the former NXT Champion has proven his dominance ever since he made his return to WWE, unfortunately, he hasn't been able to pick a lot many wins of late.

Not only did McIntyre lose to Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 35, but his team comprising of Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley also lost to The Shield at the WWE special-- Shield's Last Chapter, in what will be the Shield's last match in WWE...at least for now.

McIntyre was also unsuccessful in winning the triple threat match on RAW which would be a qualifier to become the number one contender for the Universal Championship.

The heart of the matter

Even though it may not look like it right now, WWE is still very high on McIntyre, and as per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, WWE are protecting Drew McIntyre as there are big plans for him to get a major push.

This clearly indicates that WWE are merely waiting for the perfect oppurtunity to push McIntyre. It is quite possible that he will win the MITB match and may even start a feud with Seth Rollins after the PPV.

What's next?

Drew McIntyre has the ability to be the top heel of the company and it is a good sign that even Vince McMahon has faith in The Terminator.

