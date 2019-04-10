WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon punishes person responsible for ruining WrestleMania main event with botch

Vince McMahon can't have been happy about this one bit!

What's the story?

There have been several conflicting reports regarding the weird finish to the WrestleMania 35 main event, the Triple Threat 'Winner Takes All' match between Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey.

However, a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select seems to suggest that there was a legitimate botch to the finish and that Vince McMahon has punished the person responsible.

In case you didn't know...

During the WrestleMania Main Event finish, Ronda Rousey attempted to hit Lynch with a Pipers Pit, but Lynch reversed it into a Crucifix Pin which earned 'The Man' a sudden and abrupt pinfall victory. This was despite some suggestion that Rousey had her shoulders up during the pin.

All manner of explanations were subsequently reported with sites saying it was the legitimately planned finish, that Rousey botched by having her shoulders up, or that the referee botched by counting the three count too fast.

The heart of the matter

Fightful Select has reported that referee Rod Zapata was pulled aside by Vince McMahon and subsequently fined for what happened in the main event finish, suggesting that he was partially, if not totally, responsible for what happened.

“Zapata was pulled aside by Vince McMahon, who discussed the situation, and Zapata was subsequently fined for the main event finish.”

The suggestion was Zapata started his count too early, when Rousey's shoulders were still up, meaning that Lynch and Rousey were thrown off guard by the three-count and were unable to break the pin up in time. This seems to be why Rousey was visibly frustrated once the bell had rung.

What's next?

If this report from Sean Ross Sapp is true (and reports from Sean Ross Sapp are usually true) then I can only imagine what was going on backstage and through the minds of the three women in the ring. What an incredibly unfortunate time to make a mistake like that!

Do you think referees should be fined for making mistakes officiating matches? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

