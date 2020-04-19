WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon's astonishing plans for The Revival before their release

The Revival were at the end of their contracts and Vince wanted to change things for them.

Sripad Rumors

The Revival were released earlier this month after months of speculations surrounding their future. The tag-team duo were reluctant to sign new deals as they were not given creative control and they made it clear that they wanted to leave.

Now, BodySlam reports that Vince McMahon had some astonishing plans for them before they were released. The WWE Chairman reportedly wanted to convert them into a comedy team with new ring gears and a new theme as well.

WWE had teased it a few months back but then decided not to go-ahead with it for unknown reasons.

Vince McMahon's idea for The Revival (Credit BodySlam)

A fan was not completely sure of BodySlam's report and asked Dash Wilder (now known as Cash Wheeler) and Scott Dawson (now known as Dax Harwoord) to comment on it. Wheeler tweeted 'Plead the fifth' – indicating that the report is true.

WWE released The revival a few days before the mass exodus from the company. Dave Meltzer spoke about it on Wrestling Observer Radio and said it was because they already had AEW's matches taped for weeks.

I think, number 1, it was a Friday. Number 2, it's a very unique time and the feeling that it would be kind of buried in the news today with everything else and it pretty much was. I don't know that it's because AEW taped so much TV that they're going to get, you know, because the thing you don't want is the guys showing up on AEW television right away but six weeks is okay, or whatever it is, seven weeks, eight weeks.

Reports suggest The Revival will be rebranding as The Revolt if/when they join All Elite Wrestling. They have reportedly filed for trademarks and will be going ahead with that name when they are back in the ring.