WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to Goldberg's unscripted promo revealed

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 516 // 07 Jun 2019, 17:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Goldberg and Vince McMahon.

What's the story?

It's 2019 and we're all set to witness Goldberg vs. The Undertaker. It's a spectacle that should have happened 15 years ago but as it's often said, better late than never.

It's 2019 and we're all set to witness Goldberg vs. The Undertaker. It's a spectacle that should have happened 15 years ago but as it's often said, better late than never.

As we had reported earlier via Wrestling Observer, Goldberg's promo on the most recent episode of SmackDown Live was completely unscripted. WrestlingNews.co has an update regarding Vince McMahon's reaction to the promo and the segment as a whole, that also featured a chilling face-off between Goldberg and The Undertaker.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has come under immense criticism off late for its stale product, which has been attributed to the lack of creative freedom afforded by the management.

The highly scripted nature of the show curtails the inventiveness of the talents, which was brought to light by Jon Moxley, FKA Dean Ambrose, on Talk is Jericho.

Each episode of Raw and SmackDown seems to follow a similar rinse-and-repeat pattern with a few saving graces along the way. The Firefly Fun House segments and the 24/7 title are the only things worth looking forward to on WWE's weekly programming. That's the general consensus among the fans.

Every script or idea, it seems, goes through Vince McMahon. He's the undisputed shot-caller, however, there are a few exceptions.

Also Read: WWE Super ShowDown (7th June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Super ShowDown 2019

The heart of the matter

As reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio, all that you heard from Goldberg on SmackDown Live was his own material. WrestlingNews.co reports that Vince McMahon was very happy with the former WWE Universal Champion's promo as well as the segment that closed out the go-home show for Super ShowDown.

Advertisement

The report additionally states that both Goldberg and Undertaker are 'really motivated' to have a good match, considering they have been close friends for many years now. However, the match could be short in length as there are concerns regarding Undertaker's status, as Vince McMahon realizes that The Deadman's last match at Crown Jewel could have ended much sooner than it did.

What's next?

WrestlingNews.co has also revealed that Goldberg could be open to working one more match after Super ShowDown. No word on the Undertaker's status after Super ShowDown.

Catch all the action and live updates of WWE Super ShowDown here with us.