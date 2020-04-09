WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to Roman Reigns' crucial decision revealed

How did Vince McMahon react to The Big Dog's decision?

Roman Reigns is a former WWE as well as Universal Champion

Roman Reigns/Vince McMahon

Roman Reigns made a monumental decision when he decided to pull out from his Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36 this year. The reason behind Reigns' choice was to protect his health and safety amidst the ongoing COVID-19 fear and panic.

The former WWE Champion has a history with Leukemia and no one would want him to put his health at risk in such uncertain times. While some reports suggested that WWE may be upset with Roman Reigns, given the fact that he wasn't mentioned at all during the WrestleMania weekend, SportsKeeda's own Tom Colohue had revealed that that is not the case.

As per a new report by WrestleTalk (via Cagesideseats), Vince McMahon was, in fact, very accepting of the decision.

Several places have reported there’s no heat on Reigns for pulling out of WrestleMania 36. WrestleTalk said sources told them Vince McMahon was “very accepting” of Roman’s decision.

Roman Reigns was set to face Goldberg at WrestleMania for the Universal Championship but was replaced by Braun Strowman, who also ended up winning the Championship by beating the Hall of Famer.

As per reports, there were no original plans to make The Monster Among Men the World Champion anytime soon, but the circumstances were such that Strowman ended up winning his maiden World Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Here is what Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue had stated previously:

There is no heat on Roman whatsoever, or at least there is no heat on Roman that is public, I don't mean to say that no one's come and said it publicly but in the background, there may be, but in many ways, you may encounter unconscious prejudice.

Roman Reigns' future?

There has been a lot of talk on what could be the future for The Big Dog. There is no word yet on when he might return and one of the reasons WWE decided to make Strowman a World Champion was because of the uncertainty surrounding the future of Roman Reigns.

Advertisement

There is no doubt that The Big Dog will return to the company, but it will likely happen only once the coronavirus situation is resolved and the world becomes a much safer place.

Reigns is a former Universal Champion and it is almost certain that the former Shield member will capture the Universal Championship once again after he decides to return to the company - whenever that is!