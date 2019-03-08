WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's original plans for WrestleMania 35 main event revealed

Who was originally supposed to be a part of the WrestleMania main event?

What's the story?

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we learned more about WWE's original plans for the WrestleMania 35 main event before plans had to be changed.

In case you didn't know...

At the time of writing, we look set to have the first ever women's WrestleMania main event. However, if the original plans for WrestleMania had gone through, Becky Lynch may not have been a part of it.

As for the WWE Universal Championship match, Roman Reigns had to relinquish it after his health scare. It was then won by Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel after beating Braun Strowman, who was screwed over by acting RAW GM Baron Corbin. Lesnar will now face the winner of the 2019 men's Royal Rumble- Seth Rollins - at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

The current plans for the WrestleMania main events are a triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch although this depends on if Becky Lynch can beat Charlotte at WrestleMania.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed details about original plans for the WrestleMania 35 main event:

“Rousey vs. Flair, along with whatever would be the Universal title match involving Roman Reigns (who was eventually beating Brock Lesnar) would be the headliners.” H/T: RingsideNews

What's next?

Becky Lynch faces Charlotte Flair at WWE Fastlane this Sunday. The stakes are massive for Lynch heading into this match. If she beats Charlotte Flair at Fastlane, Becky Lynch will get slotted into the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. Lynch is now a 3-count away from headlining WrestleMania 35 but will have an uphill battle after getting battered by Ronda Rousey earlier this week on WWE RAW

