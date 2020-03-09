WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon's rejected creative idea for CM Punk used at Elimination Chamber

Tonight's Elimination Chamber PPV was the last stop before WrestleMania 36, which will take place in under a month's time. The show closed off with an Elimination Chamber match featuring Natalya, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Shayna Baszler, and Asuka.

The winner of the match would earn a shot at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship at the Show of Shows next month. Baszler, who entered the match at #4, dominated and eliminated all five of the women that were in the match.

WrestlingNews have now reported the reason why Baszler was booked to look so strong in the match, and the person behind her booking. The report states that RAW's Executive Director Paul Heyman, wanted the former NXT Women's Champion to dominate the match.

As per the report, WWE had an idea that fans knew Baszler was going to win, and so booked her to look incredibly strong and get her heel heat. Here's what the WrestlingNews report stated:

The feeling going into the pay-per-view was that everyone watching at home already knew that Baszler was going to win and challenge Lynch at WrestleMania and it was better to just have her go through everyone to put her over as a monster heel. Heyman is very high on Baszler even though McMahon has had his doubts about her.

The report also stated that Heyman wanted to use this idea with CM Punk in the past, which Vince McMahon did not agree with:

Heyman wanted to do this many years ago with CM Punk but the idea was shot down by Vince McMahon. It looks like Heyman got his way this time.

Recent reports had stated that WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon was not sure about Baszler, and the original plan for this year's Women's Royal Rumble match was for Baszler to win, which was changed later on.

Mr. McMahon was reportedly worried about the reaction that Baszler got when she recently faced Kairi Sane on RAW.

