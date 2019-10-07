WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon thinks some current Superstars are 'too pro wrestling'

Vince McMahon refers to WWE as "sports entertainment"

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported after WWE Hell In A Cell that an unnamed wrestler described the finish to Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt as “embarrassing” and claimed that fans’ intelligence had been insulted by the PPV’s main event.

Writing on Fightful Select, Sapp said the same person noted that Vince McMahon has insinuated that some members of the current roster are “too pro wrestling”.

The wrestler did not elaborate on the comment, but it is well-known that McMahon views WWE as a “sports entertainment” brand, as opposed to a “pro wrestling” promotion.

Sports entertainment vs. Pro wrestling

If you search the terms “sports entertainment” and “pro wrestling”, the results are full of people asking what the difference is between the two forms of entertainment.

According to Google definitions, pro wrestling is “a type of entertainment involving wrestling matches whose progress and outcome are planned in advance, typically between performers with established character roles”.

In contrast, sports entertainment is “a type of spectacle which presents an ostensibly competitive event using a high level of theatrical flourish and extravagant presentation, with the purpose of entertaining an audience”.

Simply put, the “too pro wrestling” quote seems to suggest that Vince McMahon knows how good WWE Superstars are as in-ring competitors, but he wants to see them come out of their shells as performers and provide audiences with more entertainment.

To give an example, the majority of fans would consider Bobby Lashley to be a very good pro wrestler when he steps inside a WWE ring. However, after his shocking return and kiss with Lana on the September 30 episode of RAW, he now finds himself involved in a storyline that is the very definition of sports entertainment.

