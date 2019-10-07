WWE Rumors: Unnamed Superstar gives brutal assessment of Hell In A Cell booking

Seth Rollins retained his Universal Championship

The 2019 WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view ended in controversial circumstances when Seth Rollins used a sledgehammer on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, causing the referee to surprisingly bring an end to the match.

Writing on Fightful Select, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp revealed that one wrestler he spoke to called the booking of the finish an “embarrassment”, adding that this is “maybe the worst they [WWE] have ever insulted fans’ intelligence”.

The unnamed Superstar also noted that he stopped trying to make sense of booking decisions “a long time ago”.

What happened between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt?

One of the most anticipated WWE main events in several months, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was expected to defeat Seth Rollins and walk out of Hell In A Cell as the new Universal Champion.

It looked as though that was going to become a reality when Wyatt took control in the early stages of the match, but Rollins soon began to dominate and hit a total of 11 stomps on his opponent.

Although one stomp is usually enough to win a match, Rollins struggled to defeat the unstoppable Wyatt, who repeatedly kicked out.

With his signature move seemingly not working, the Universal Champion took out a sledgehammer from underneath the ring. Despite being warned against using the weapon by the referee, he then smashed the sledgehammer across the skull of Wyatt, prompting the referee to end the match as a no contest.

Hell In A Cell matches usually have a No Disqualification stipulation, which means everything is legal from start to finish once the Superstars are locked inside the steel structure. However, for reasons that have not been explained, the referee ended the match due to the use of a sledgehammer – a weapon that has been used in past Hell In A Cell encounters.

The PPV closed with Wyatt attacking a bloodied Rollins at ringside, but that did not stop fans from chanting “AEW!”, “Restart the match!” and “Refund!” as the show went off the air.

