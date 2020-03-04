WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon allowed banned move to be used on the main roster after seeing it on NXT

We all know that the original Piledriver is banned in the WWE and anyone who performs the move gets slapped with a hefty fine. However, WWE has curiously allowed its talents to execute the Canadian Destroyer, which is a notable variation of the Piledriver.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the Canadian Destroyer being used on WWE TV, particularly by Rey Mysterio, who pulled it out of his arsenal of moves on the most recent episode of RAW.

Meltzer found it odd that the company has banned the Piledriver but has permitted the talents to use the Canadian Destroyer.

Bryan Alvarez then revealed a story about how Vince McMahon saw the Canadian Destroyer being used at an NXT show, and he called for it to be unbanned on the main roster.

Here's Meltzer and Alvarez's discussion about the move from the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio:

Meltzer: You know what's weird when I was watching Rey do the Destroyer? It's like, why do they have the Piledriver banned?

Alvarez: Well, I think that Vince is so old that he can't figure out what's going on when he sees flips and he hasn't figured out it's a piledriver yet because if you tell him it's going to be banned again.

Meltzer: Because you know that the Piledriver is completely banned in the WWE unless you're The Undertaker or Kane where you are allowed to do the Tombstone, but the regular Piledriver the move that Bill Longson or whoever it was who developed it first but he was the first one to popularize it that a million of guys from Orndorff and Harley Race and everybody else did. You know, it's like a banned move in the WWE, but then there are guys doing this Canadian Destroyer and it's like, I mean it makes the same sense as in Mexico that the Piledriver is banned and everyone does it.

Alvarez: I'm not even being sarcastic. I don't think he realizes it's a piledriver. I just think he thinks it's a cool-looking flipping move.

Meltzer: Well, they weren't allowed to do it until recently.

Alvarez: I know, don't you know the story of this?

Meltzer: No, what?

Alvarez: Apparently there was some NXT match, it was a Takeover or something and Vince was there.

Meltzer: Adam Cole, maybe?

Alvarez: Yes, somebody did a Destroyer, and Vince was like, 'Go*****, why don't we do those mad moves on the main roster, something like that and then it was allowed on the main roster.

