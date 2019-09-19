WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon wants a Superstar to win his first World title on main roster

Vince McMahon.

As reported earlier via Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, Drew McIntyre was originally scheduled to be slotted into a Universal title feud with Seth Rollins, however, a reported illness suffered by the Scottish Psychopath forced the company to change those plans.

While the WWE management was reportedly unhappy with McIntyre for keeping mum on his illness, it doesn't change their general perception towards the Superstar, as revealed by Tom Colohue during his Clash of Champions review with Korey Gunz on Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions.

McIntyre is quite well-liked backstage and Vince McMahon still intends to put the world title around the former IC champion's waist in the future.

Tom Colohue said:

"Everything I have heard about Drew McIntyre has been very positive backstage. They are thoroughly behind him. Vince McMahon still wants to make him a world champion. He wants him to be the chosen one and essentially prove himself right from twelve years ago. I still see that happening.

But, yet he was supposed to have this programme whereas I’m hearing he was supposed to King of the Ring, get his championship opportunity right afterwards as an end result for winning the tournament, which is of course what originally happened with the tournament."

Where is Drew McIntyre and when will he return?

McIntyre has not been seen on WWE TV ever since his loss to Ricochet in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. McIntyre suffered from an illness that rendered him unable to compete. He also underwent a surgery to fix an undisclosed injury.

Bray Wyatt has been the biggest beneficiary of Drew McIntyre's unfortunate situation. The Fiend was pushed into the Universal title picture sooner than expected after McIntyre was unavailable.

The former NXT Champion has healed up now and should be back anytime unless WWE wishes to save his much-anticipated return for a special occasion.

