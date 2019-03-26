WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon was never keen on having Sting vs. the Undertaker

The dream match that never was.

What's the story?

One of the biggest dream matches in wrestling history that never happened was the Undertaker vs. Sting.

Apparently, even though it would have done big business, the Wrestling Observer Radio show noted that Mr. McMahon wasn't 'too hot' on having the two legends face each other.

Several news sites, including an article from Inquistr.com and Ringsidenews.com, reported on the matter.

In case you missed it . . .

Sting joined the WWE in 2014 as the last remaining piece from WCW to finally join the WWE. He was synonymous with WCW and later TNA, but never wanted to give in to the demand of having him sign with one of the competitors of his career.

He eventually caved in and signed with WWE, but only faced Triple H and Seth Rollins in singles matches at WrestleMania 31 and Night of Champions the same year.

The heart of the matter

Because people have wondered why the big match never happened, most people believe that the Chairman wasn't all that interested in having the two icons square off. Dave Meltzer mentioned as such on Wrestling Observer Radio.

"WWE's really careful with older guys because of what happened with (Jerry) Lawler. Vince was never hot on that match anyway. I mean, people were for whatever reason. Sting's already 60."

Sting got people interested in the match happening once again when he recently revealed in an interview with Wrestling Travel that the only person he would come out of retirement for a match with would be the Undertaker.

The Icon would go on to face Triple H instead at WrestleMania 31 in what turned out to be a sort of 'WCW vs. WWE' match as both the NWO and DX both interfered in the match.

Of course, Triple H and the WWE won the match. Sting also faced then WWE Champion Seth Rollins for the title later that year at Night of Champions, but he was accidentally injured during the match.

It forced the Icon to officially retire from in-ring competition but he did recently appear on Raw this year to help celebrate Ric Flair's 70th birthday party.

What's next?

Unsurprisingly, Vince McMahon vetoed a huge match that the fans wanted to see. It does make sense that they want to be careful with two guys over 50, but they've still had the DX vs. Brothers of Destruction match at Crown Jewel.

It's easy to say that Mr. McMahon didn't like the idea because of Jerry Lawler's heart attack scare a few years back, but the Undertaker hasn't exactly been in high-quality matches for many years now either.

Since the fans wanted it, they could have easily spread the match out like they did with the whole DX vs. NWO idea and paced it slowly.

