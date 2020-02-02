WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon was reportedly involved in 'negative encounters' backstage

The news of George Barrios and Michelle Wilson's departures from WWE has been received with genuine shock, and rightfully so. The unexpected announcement caught everyone off guard, so much so that WWE's stock price plunged to an alarming low in the aftermath of the development.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed more details about what led to the unforeseen exits of the long-serving executives.

Tom reported that he's been told by various people from the WWE head office that there had been 'negative encounters' between Vince McMahon, George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson leading up to the ousters.

Many meetings reportedly went off the rails and that only contributed towards creating an unfavorable atmosphere backstage between McMahon, Wilson, and Barrios.

Tom had also revealed in his exclusive report that Barrios and Wilson were let go as they didn't have the 'big picture thinking'.

Here's what Tom had to share regarding the most trending topic in professional wrestling:

I have heard from a few different people inside the head office that there have been a number of altercations and encounters that have been negative. They wouldn’t go into too much detail, but negative encounters is a phrase that they use between Barrios, Wilson and Vince McMahon.

Even though this is bit of a surprise moment and definitely a surprise announcement, the idea it is that I’m getting is that there have been a number of meetings that have gone badly, or a number of, I will use the phrase again - negative encounters, that have created a negative atmosphere between Vince McMahon, George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson.

While long-time board member Frank A. Riddick III has taken over as the interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), WWE is actively looking out to fill the two vacant positions - CFO and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) - with full-time replacements.

WWE's fourth-quarter report will be out this week amid the major transition happening at the WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut.

