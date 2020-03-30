WWE Rumors - Weird first-time-ever stipulation could be added for the SmackDown Tag-Team Championship match

WWE has been making a lot of changes to the WrestleMania 36 card owing to the unforeseen circumstances due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Many Superstars have been pulled from the event leading to a change in the originally planned matches.

One Superstar among the many who may not be part of WrestleMania this year is one half of the SmackDown Tag-Team Champions - The Miz. There have been reports that The Miz showed up for the taping while sick which led to unrest in the locker room.

As per Cagesideseats (via Observer) there is a chance that WWE may go ahead with a rather unique option for the match:

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the triple threat ladder match for the SmackDown tag team titles at WrestleMania 36 could end up playing out with just one member of each team wrestling.

Miz and Morrison had successfully defended their Championships inside the Elimination Chamber against 5 other teams and were set to defend their Tag-Team Championships against The Usos and The New Day in a ladder match.

But with The Miz out of the equation, WWE could either find a replacement for the Must-See Superstar, Scrap the match altogether or go with this unlikely and unprecedented option of having a singles match for the tag-team Championships.

There have been reports suggesting that The Miz's sickness led to The Usos being upset which in turn made Roman Reigns worry as well. While there is no certainty to it, The Miz showing up ill could have been a reason for The Big Dog to have pulled out from WrestleMania 36.

These are certainly tough times for the whole world including WWE Superstars, and we wish a healthy recovery to The Miz and all the Superstars who have had to miss the show because of illness.