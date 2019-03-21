WWE Rumors: What are WWE's reported plans for John Cena at WrestleMania?

Do WWE have plans for John Cena at WrestleMania 35?

What's the story?

John Cena is currently in Canada filming for a movie. The filming ends only days before WrestleMania leaving him potentially free to appear at WWE's Show of Shows.

In case you didn't know...

There were rumors late last year that Cena was set for a big WrestleMania program with Lars Sullivan. This was before Sullivan was sent home after suffering a nervous breakdown ahead of the episode of RAW where he was supposed to make his debut.

After that, things were quiet on the Cena front until rumors suggesting that Cena would be Kurt Angle's opponent picked up speed. This was before Angle announced that he would be wrestling Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that as of now, WWE has no plans for a John Cena match at WrestleMania.

Even though John Cena isn't being advertised for WrestleMania, it won't be surprising if he comes in for a last-minute match. Cena is one of WWE's biggest stars and if there's any chance of getting him on the show, even if it is for a few minutes, WWE will do it.

Also, there's a chance that instead of wrestling, Cena could always make an appearance and then cut a promo before hitting the AA to a mid-card heel.

What's next?

On paper, Kurt Angle is set to face Baron Corbin at WrestleMania, but in our opinion, that won't be the case. We still think that John Cena will replace Baron Corbin eventually and the reason Corbin was announced for now is probably that John Cena is currently filming a movie and when he replaces Corbin, that will be a nice surprise for fans.

