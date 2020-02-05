WWE Rumors - What Ricochet and Bobby Lashley whispered to each other during RAW match possibly revealed

Ricochet and Bobby Lashley

This week's episode of RAW ended with a huge Triple Threat match to determine Brock Lesnar's opponent for Super Showdown. Ricochet emerged as the new #1 contender for the WWE Championship after getting the better of Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in the main event.

It's interesting to note that the finish of the match may have been rushed due to lack of time. On the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez spoke about WWE possibly rushing with the finish of the Triple Threat match.

Alvarez noted that Lashley and Ricochet were possibly told to get to the final sequence of the match as the show could have gone into overtime.

The two Superstars then had a whispered exchange, possibly about ending the match, before Ricochet went up to the top turnbuckle and hit the 630 on Lashley for the three-count.

Brock Lesnar came dashing out to the ring after the match and laid out Ricochet with an F5 before the show went off the air.

Alvarez: They're just doing this match, they do the stacked up Superplex, and all of a sudden, Seth vanished off the face of the earth. Ricochet and Lashley start whispering to each other for about five seconds, and then Ricochet just goes up top, hits the 630 and wins. I think they must have been told that you got to go home right now. So they had to figure out what to do because Brock wind sprints down the ramp, F5, show goes off the air. They were very rushed there at the end.

Meltzer: Yeah, I think that's what was going on, yeah I think they were running on time.

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Ricochet at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on February 27th, and there surely won't be a title change this close to WrestleMania. It's just a stopgap match before the Beast Incarnate goes to the Show of Shows to face Drew McIntyre.

Irrespective of the predictable outcome, Lesnar puts on solid matches with high-flying opponents and his bout against Ricochet is expected no different.

