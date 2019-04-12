WWE Rumors: Why Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins opened WrestleMania 35

Rollins wins the title!

What's the story?

At WrestleMania 35, the match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins for the Universal Title opened the show, to everyone's surprise.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman pushed for the bout to open the PPV, in order to get a better crowd reception.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins won this year's Royal Rumble match and became the #1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Title. The duo went back and forth on the road to WrestleMania 35, and the match was dubbed as one of the three main events of the show.

The heart of the matter

To the surpise of the fans inside the stadium, and the millions watching at home, Paul Heyman interrupted Hulk Hogan and Alexa Bliss and walked down to the ring during the early moments of the show.

Soon, everyone realized that Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar were going to kick off WrestleMania! The match was a short affair, with Rollins securing the pin on Lesnar after a low blow and three Curb Stomps.

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter is now reporting that Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman asked for the match to open things up. The possible reason for this request was that they didn't want to have the match in front of an exhausted crowd during the closing hours of the PPV.

This does seem to be a possibility, as WrestleMania 35 turned out to be the longest PPV of all time, with 16 matches on the card.

What's next?

Seth Rollins has finally done what he had been saying ever since he won the Royal Rumble match. He slayed The Beast at The Show of Shows and is on a mission to bring back the lost prestige of the Universal Title.

What was your reaction to Rollins and Lesnar opening WrestleMania 35?

