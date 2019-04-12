×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Why Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins opened WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Rumors
1.08K   //    12 Apr 2019, 12:19 IST

Rollins wins the title!
Rollins wins the title!

What's the story?

At WrestleMania 35, the match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins for the Universal Title opened the show, to everyone's surprise.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman pushed for the bout to open the PPV, in order to get a better crowd reception.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins won this year's Royal Rumble match and became the #1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Title. The duo went back and forth on the road to WrestleMania 35, and the match was dubbed as one of the three main events of the show.

The heart of the matter

To the surpise of the fans inside the stadium, and the millions watching at home, Paul Heyman interrupted Hulk Hogan and Alexa Bliss and walked down to the ring during the early moments of the show.

Soon, everyone realized that Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar were going to kick off WrestleMania! The match was a short affair, with Rollins securing the pin on Lesnar after a low blow and three Curb Stomps.

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter is now reporting that Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman asked for the match to open things up. The possible reason for this request was that they didn't want to have the match in front of an exhausted crowd during the closing hours of the PPV.

This does seem to be a possibility, as WrestleMania 35 turned out to be the longest PPV of all time, with 16 matches on the card.

What's next?

Seth Rollins has finally done what he had been saying ever since he won the Royal Rumble match. He slayed The Beast at The Show of Shows and is on a mission to bring back the lost prestige of the Universal Title.

What was your reaction to Rollins and Lesnar opening WrestleMania 35?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE Wrestlemania 35: 5 possible finishes for Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar(Universal Championship)
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Brock Lesnar will defeat Seth Rollins 
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 Reasons why the show began with Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Seth Rollins should defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins - Universal Championship, results, video highlights and analysis
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins joins Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns to unique record after WrestleMania 35 win
RELATED STORY
WWE: Why Seth Rollins should defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons Why Seth Rollins became Universal Champion at WrestleMania 35 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Seth Rollins should conquer Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Wrestlemania 35: 3 possible reasons why Seth Rollins could lose against Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us