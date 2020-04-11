WWE Rumors: Why The Revival were released right now

WWE finally released The Revival from their contracts yesterday, leaving them free to sign with any promotion of their choice. The feeling is that Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson will sign with All Elite Wrestling.

The Revival had been unhappy with their position in WWE for a while and had asked for their releases. They reportedly turned down big contracts from WWE, instead choosing to leave the company because, in their opinion, WWE didn't treat tag team wrestling as an attraction.

The duo are former RAW, SmackDown, as well as NXT Tag Team Champions and they will be a big loss to the tag team division in WWE.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on why WWE possibly chose this point in time to release The Revival. Here's what he said:

I think, number 1, it was a Friday. Number 2, it's a very unique time and the feeling that it would be kind of buried in the news today with everything else and it pretty much was. I don't know that its because AEW taped so much TV that they're going to get, you know, because the thing you don't want is the guys showing up on AEW television right away but six weeks is okay, or whatever it is, seven weeks, eight weeks.

According to reports, AEW has already taped several week's worth of content. Even if The Revival do sign with AEW, it could be a while before they show up on AEW television, although there is always a chance that we could get some sort of tease.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the duo and if it's AEW they choose to sign with.

