WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 35 match result to be changed after Superstar decides not to leave WWE

The boss has some big decisions to make.

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 will be monumental night as the female performers will main event the Show of Shows for the first time in the event's illustrious history.

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch will face each other in a Winner Takes All Match in which both the Raw and SmackDown Women's titles will be on the line.

The speculation has been running rampant regarding the outcome of the match and as always, the folks over at Wrestling Observer provided the fans with some backstage insight.

The outcome of the aforementioned match has still not been finalized as of this writing as Vince McMahon could change his mind based on the future of a superstar involved in the match.

In case you didn't know...

Stephanie McMahon confirmed on the go-home show of Raw that the WrestleMania 35 headliner will be contested for both the top Women's titles of the company.

Flair, Rousey, and Lynch teamed up this week in a match against the Riott Squad. Rousey got the win for her team and went on to unleash an attack on Charlotte. The Irish Lasskicker too joined in on the brawl, which spilled over the parking lot.

The cops got involved and arrested the three Superstars to close out the segment. To say that it was a chaotic segment would be an understatement. Watch...

The heart of the matter

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter touched upon the topic regarding the finish of the triple threat match.

According to a report from a few weeks back, Ronda Rousey apparently had plans of going on a hiatus after 'Mania with the intention of starting a family with Travis Browne.

However, the Newsletter states that Rousey taking a long break from the company has not been confirmed backstage and the outcomes of the match could change if Rousey decides to stay.

Vince McMahon, who is known for bringing about last-minute changes, could indeed have Rousey win if the former UFC Champion agrees to stick around for some more time.

As for Becky Lynch, she could always face and defeat Rousey in a singles match after 'Mania.

The WON stated, “McMahon could change his mind if Rousey decides to stay, although if that’s the case it would probably lead to Lynch beating Rousey in a singles match down the line.”

What's next?

Becky Lynch is viewed as the face of the Women's division and will be heavily pushed irrespective of what happens on April 7th.

The current scenario is reminiscent of WrestleMania 34's main event when it was widely believed that Roman Reigns would beat Brock Lesnar. However, the Beast Incarnate extended his contract and went over the Big Dog last year.

Will Rousey draw the ire of the WWE Universe and win both the titles at Mania?

