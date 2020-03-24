WWE Rumors - WrestleMania match cancelled after Rey Mysterio goes into quarantine

The WWE Legend has been pulled from the show due to the unfortunate circumstances.

The coronavirus outbreak has affected another big WrestleMania match.

Rey Mysterio.

WWE announced on the latest episode of RAW that the team of Andrade and Angel Garza will challenge The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 36.

The direction, as of last week, was to have Rey Mysterio take on Andrade for the United States Championship, however, WWE was forced to cancel the match as Rey Mysterio has gone into quarantine, as revealed by Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer opened up about the newly announced WrestleMania matches and the company's original plans on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer revealed that Rey Mysterio is in quarantine and he has been taken off the WrestleMania show. The creative team had chalked out various plans for the United States Championship but they all had to be nixed and the company instead went ahead with the tag team titles match.

Here's what Meltzer had to say on the latest WOR:

This came out of nowhere. So it was, there were a lot of different ideas. Multiple different ideas for US title matches but from last week, the main idea if you watched last week’s show was probably going to be Andrade and Rey and Rey is also in quarantine, so he’s off the show. Yeah, you got to be safe rather than sorry for sure.

It should be noted that Rey Mysterio has not been infected with the Covid-19 virus and WWE is just being safe in the WWE Legend's case.

As reported, the Superstars have the option to not travel or be a part of shows and they will not be negatively affected by the decision as the officials understand the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak.

While there are a few Superstars who won't make it to WrestleMania, the show will go on and it will be a massive two-day event on April 4th and 5th at the WWE Performance Center.