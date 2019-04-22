WWE Rumors: WWE botches title match as part of The Shield's Last Chapter

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 831 // 22 Apr 2019, 16:30 IST

Balor and Elias were part of a memorable botch last night in Moline

What's the story?

The Shield's last match as a trio took place last night in Moline and saw the popular faction come out on top, but as part of the opening to the show, WWE presented a title match with a botched ending.

In case you didn't know...

The Shield have been the biggest faction in WWE for the past seven years and now that Dean Ambrose has opted to walk away from the company, The Shield will not be able to have another match together for a long time.

Last night was the WWE Universe's final chance to see the trio together as a unit before Ambrose's departure and now Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns can concentrate on building towards their SummerSlam matches.

The heart of the matter

Last night as part of The Shield's Last Chapter, Finn Balor took on Elias in an Intercontinental Championship match from over on the SmackDown Live brand. This was an exhibition match but the ending looked as though it went wrong when Balor looked to pin Elias following a sunset flip, but the referee count didn't allow it.

Moments later Balor locked in the Oklahoma pin and picked up the victory which Mike Johnson of PWInsider stated was proof that this was a botched finish.

What's next?

Finn Balor and Elias are now on SmackDown Live and this could be a hint that the two men are now going to feud over the Intercontinental Championship heading into Money in the Bank next month. This botch won't play a huge role in their feud in the coming weeks, but it shows that when wrestling is live, anything can happen.

Do you think it looks like an obvious botch? Have your say in the comments section below...