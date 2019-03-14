WWE Rumors: WWE could be planning a huge match for Baron Corbin at WrestleMania

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Mar 2019, 18:48 IST

Corbin could be in line for a huge match at WrestleMania

What's the story?

Baron Corbin was the man who cost Kurt Angle his job as General Manager of Monday Night Raw, so it's thought that in the storyline, he would be the perfect man to face Angle at WrestleMania.

In case you didn't know...

Baron Corbin and Kurt Angle once worked together as the Authority of Monday Night Raw, before Stephanie McMahon sent Angle on vacation and the then returned as an active superstar. Angle was then unable to claim his job back because of Corbin, who he was supposed to face on Raw back in November, but instead, it was Drew McIntyre who faced him and forced him to tap out to his own Ankle Lock.

Angle announced on Monday Night Raw that WrestleMania would be his retirement match, and now there are a number of different possibilities when it comes to who he will face.

The heart of the matter

Baron Corbin is the sensible option for the match if Angle is looking for retribution so that he can finally defeat The Lone Wolf and walk out of the company with his head held high. According to The Wrestling Observer, this could be the plan if the company sticks to the storyline option.

Kurt Angle himself even named Corbin and John Cena as two stars he would like to face in an interview last year, which has left the door wide open for him in the coming weeks.

Many members of the WWE Universe believe that John Cena will be the man given the match at WrestleMania against Angle since it was The Olympic Medalist who Cena made his debut against all those years ago.

What's next?

With just three weeks to go until WrestleMania, Angle's opponent will become clear in the coming weeks, unless WWE decides to keep it a surprise and unveil it on the night.

Do you think it will be Baron Corbin vs Kurt Angle at WrestleMania? Have your say in the comments section below...

