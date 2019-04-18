WWE Rumors: WWE Developmental contract salaries revealed

How much do they make?

What's the story?

According to Fightful, and reported by Sports Business Journal, a WWE Developmental contract is worth anywhere between $50,000 - $150,000 a year.

In case you didn't know

WWE NXT has been a gamechanger for the WWE. NXT started as a competition-based reality show which morphed into the third brand for WWE. Under the watchful eyes of Triple H, NXT became a viable wrestling show, which is shown exclusively on the WWE Network.

Essentially, every incoming WWE superstar has had a stint on NXT. This includes the likes of Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, and others, who all moved to the main roster.

In 2016, NXT: UK was launched. HHH has also said that he wants to create NXT brands throughout the world that include China, India, Europe as well as the Middle East.

The heart of the matter

As stated earlier, as part of an in-depth report by Sports Business Journal on WWE's talent factory, it was revealed that WWE wrestlers can make between $50,000 - $150,000 a year on a developmental contract. The average is around $80,000 with some WWE salaries reaching seven figures if they reach the top of the roster.

The report also quotes HHH in regards to what WWE looks for when recruiting talent.

What we’re really looking for, though, when they start to break down is, ‘how do you really act? Are you the type of person that when you’re tired and exhausted puts the other person down to get in front of them, or are you the type of person that looks to the person next to you and picks them up and says, ‘Come on, let’s go, we’re going to finish this.’

Because you can’t do it by yourself in this business. So you have to be that emergent leader. Charisma is king, or queen. That X factor that as you walk into the room makes people turn their heads and ask, ‘Who’s that?

What's next?

