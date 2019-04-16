×
WWE Rumors: WWE Employee taunts Vince McMahon backstage before quitting on the spot

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
18   //    16 Apr 2019, 22:25 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

What's the story?

We had reported earlier that something had transpired at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony that led to a 2-year long tenure of WWE Writer RD Evans come to an end.

While some reports stated that he was, in fact, fired by Vince McMahon, others claimed that Evans left on his own accord.

As per the latest backstage information, it is safe to assume that McMahon did not fire Evans, and it was, in fact, the writer who chose to quit on the spot.

In case you didn't know...

Vince McMahon was allegedly furious at Evans for mentioning his name in the Hall of Fame speech of Bret Hart. As DX would later make fun of, Vince McMahon is known to hate his name coming up during the HOF ceremony for some reason.

Not taking kindly to this, Vince McMahon gave an earful to Evans which eventually led to the writer calling it quits.

The heart of the matter

Sean Ross Sapp talked about this issue in his Post-RAW Recap show. Here is what he stated actually happened backstage, and what the writer said to Vince McMahon:

“We had a head writer step down [Road Dogg] and another writer [Evans] immediately walk to Gorilla, shake Vince’s hand, and say ‘I hope you learned something tonight’ and then quit his job. If that’s not an indication of the bone-headedness and stubbornness that sometimes goes on in that space then I don’t know what is.

(H/T Credit: ringsidenews.com)

Vince McMahon is known to be stubborn and it shouldn't come as a surprise when his employees decide to quit because of that.

What's next?

With prominent backstage personnel like Road Dogg and RD Evans quitting, Vince McMahon may finally try to change his ways for the positive in the future.

