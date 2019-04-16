WWE News: Latest update on Ronda Rousey's future WWE plans

Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Ronda Rousey's absence from WWE ever since Wrestlemania 35 ended.

While she had revealed earlier that she will take a break from WWE after Wrestlemania, multiple reports suggested that Ronda Rousey will actually be out of action till 2020 due to the hand injury she suffered at Wrestlemania 35.

However, as per ESPN and Ronda Rousey herself, the reason for her sabbatical from WWE is something different.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey was the part of the first ever women's main event in Wrestlemania history when she defended her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair -- who was also putting her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line-- in a winner takes all match, which was won by Becky Lynch.

The match was marred in controversy and it is believed that the finish was actually a botch, although no official statements have been made. It was reported that The Baddest Woman On The Planet was frustrated after the match and was unhappy backstage.

The heart of the matter

As per Cagesideseats.com, ESPN has reported that Ronda Rousey is taking a break from WWE in order to start a family with Travis Brown.

Even Ronda Rousey put out an Instagram post indicating the same.

This would mean that, whatever the reason may be, we will not be seeing the former RAW Women's Champion return to WWE anytime this year.

What's next?

Becky Lynch currently holds the RAW as well as SmackDown Women's Championships and is set to enter a feud with Lacey Evans in the coming weeks.

Will you miss The Baddest Woman On The Planet being out of action? Let us know in the comments section!

