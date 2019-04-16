×
WWE Rumors: 39-year-old former Champion finally agrees to sign a new deal with WWE

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
8.32K   //    16 Apr 2019, 00:00 IST

Vince McMahon must be happy
Vince McMahon must be happy

What's the story?

One of the most underutilized and misused Superstar on the current roster has to be Shinsuke Nakamura. Although, a former US Champion and winner of the Royal Rumble, it would be safe to say that Nakamura has not been used to his full potential in WWE.

There had been a lot of speculation regarding Nakamura's future in the WWE, as it was alleged that The Rockstar is not happy with his state in WWE and may not re-sign his contract when it is up.

However, as per recent reports, the truth seems entirely different.

In case you didn't know...

Shinsuke Nakamura started his pro-wrestling career in 2002 in Japan. He rose through the ranks in Japan and finally captured the coveted IWGP World Championship in NJPW. He also held various other championships like the IWGP Intercontinental Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championships during his stay in NJPW.

The Artist made his debut in WWE as part of NXT in 2016, and was able to capture the NXT Championship as well.

However, his run on the main roster has been sub-par, and even though he has had a series of great matches, the 39-year-old has failed to break through.

Also Read: When former WWE Champion physically attacked Vince McMahon on a flight

The heart of the matter

While there was speculation that Nakamura may be planning to jump ship and join AEW, those rumors may not hold any truth.

Dave Meltzer responded to a fan asking if Shinsuke was staying with WWE or leaving, and Meltzer stated that he is staying.

What's next?

Shinsuke Nakamura is currently paired with Rusev on SmackDown and the two have become an important part of the Tag Team division.

Do you think it is wise for Nakamura to continue with WWE?

Also Read: WWE adds a major stipulation in The Undertaker's new contract




