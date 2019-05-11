WWE Rumors: WWE interested in signing Impact Wrestling star who got fired

WWE has their eyes on a star that was recently given the pink slip by Impact Wrestling.

What's the story?

WWE is in a precarious situation at the moment. At a time when many superstars want a way out, the company has a keen eye on strengthening its stacked roster.

One of the latest names doing the rounds is that of Eli Drake, who was recently fired from Impact Wrestling in April earlier this year. However, there is a catch.

In case you didn't know...

After wrestling since 2003, which also included a brief developmental stint in WWE, Eli Drake signed up with Impact Wrestling in 2015 and developed to become a well-rounded talent for WWE's rivals.

His in-ring exploits coupled with exceptional mic skills enabled him to become the World Champion of the promotion on one occasion. However, the relationship between Drake and Impact took a turn for a worse this year and it all began when he rejected the idea of facing Tessa Blanchard as he is a vocal detractor of intergender wrestling.

Drake even criticized Impact's booking decisions and informed the company that he will not be renewing his contract. Instead of letting Drake see out his current deal, Impact fired him via an email on April 7th.

The unceremonious exit opened up an unwanted can of legal troubles for the talented wrestler.

The heart of the matter

On the latest edition of Fightful's Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp addressed WWE's interest in getting Eli Drake on board.

While WWE is considering the possibility, there are a few complications that need to be sorted out first.

Sean Ross Sapp said, "No interest until he completely gets out of his Impact deal, but yeah there has been interesting on WWE’s behalf. They really like how he can — I say ‘they’ — some really like how he can talk.”

Drake and Impact Wrestling is currently embroiled in a legal battle, in which the company is accusing the wrestler a breach of contract. Drake could be forced to sit out for a year as the breach of contract claim has a one-year no-compete clause.

This would prevent him from accepting offers from other promotions unless Drake takes matters to court himself.

What's next?

If Eli Drake manages to sort out all the legal issues and becomes eligible to work elsewhere, WWE would be an ideal destination as he has all the traits and tools to become a top WWE Superstar.

However, even if Drake wages a legal war with Impact, will WWE be willing to wait for him until 2020? Most importantly, will Eli be willing to return to the company that didn't use him much the first time around?

What are your thoughts? Should WWE sign Eli Drake? Let us know in the comments section below.