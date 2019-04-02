WWE Rumors: WWE making a last-minute change to WrestleMania 35 card?

It looks like WWE may have added something to the Mania card at the last minute

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 is less than a week away and we know that a couple of matches could still get added to the card. Regarding this, WrestleVotes reported earlier today that WWE could be making a last minute change to the WrestleMania 35 match card.

In case you didn't know...

Initially, there were plans for a SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania with Asuka defending against either Lacey Evans or in a triple threat against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. However, WWE changed plans at the last moment and had Charlotte Flair beat Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship last week on SD. The main event at WrestleMania is now winner takes all and the SD Women's title match will reportedly be replaced with a RAW Tag-Team Championship match.

The Revival successfully defended their titles against Aleister Black and Ricochet on RAW last night and we don't yet know who Dash and Dawson will face if a RAW Tag-Team title match does get added to the WrestleMania card.

The heart of the matter

WrestleVotes reported earlier today that the WrestleMania program has gone go print and contains something that hasn't been announced yet. Here's what WrestleVotes said on Twitter regarding the potential last minute change to WrestleMania:

"Source says the WrestleMania program that will be on sale this weekend has gone to print and features something that’s not currently advertised. Source couldn’t say if it’s a new match or a change in a matchup. It is something however."

What's next?

We will have to wait till we get closer to WrestleMania for more details regarding this. If WWE does add a match to the card, they will probably announce it ahead of time it is to be a part of the WrestleMania program.

