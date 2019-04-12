×
WWE Rumors: WWE Moving Bayley to SmackDown Live?

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
457   //    12 Apr 2019, 01:51 IST

Bayley Blues?
Bayley Blues?

What's the story?

As reported by Slice Wrestling, WWE is considering moving female WWE Superstar Bayley to SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

Bayley is considered one of the best women wrestlers to come out of NXT. She was even at one point considered to be the female version of John Cena. The Huggable One has already been a WWE RAW Women's champion as well as being one the first women's Tag Team Champions alongside Sasha Banks.

In terms of storyline, most fans in the WWE Universe have constantly said that Bayley had her best feud with Sasha Banks in NXT when they feuded over the NXT Women's Championship. But since her move to the main roster on WWE RAW, she has meandered from one WWE storyline to another.

She entered into a WWE feud again with Sasha Banks which was a start and stop arrangement. They even went into 'anger management' to sort their differences. The angle devolved as repetitious and reminiscent of the Daniel Bryan-Kane angle.

In time, Sasha Banks and Bayley formed The Boss 'n' Hug Connection and went on to become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They recently lost the titles to The Iconics at WrestleMania 35. Suffice to say, their tag team is over for the time being.

The heart of the matter

As reported, WWE is planning on moving her to SmackDown live. Here's why!

This leads to interesting possibilities as to what WWE is planning to do with SmackDown Live. Will Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks be on the brand? Will Charlotte be there as well? Will the four horsewomen finally form as it has been teased for many years.

With an impending move to Fox Sports, WWE is well aware that they can't relax. Making the show to have the highest quality will require WWE Superstars who are the best in the WWE. Bayley certainly qualifies in more ways than one.

What's next?

WWE SmackDown Live will be moving to Fox Sports in October.

Comment Below!

