WWE Rumors: WWE officials had a backstage meeting about the Paige situation at Raw

According to PWInsider.com, WWE officials had a closed-door meeting about Paige's private images and videos getting leaked.

Paige entertaining the WWE crowd

What’s the story?

According to a report from PWInsider.com, WWE officials had a backstage meeting at Monday Night Raw to discuss Paige’s private information getting leaked last week.

The Background

For those who missed it, private videos and photos of Paige were leaked to the public last week. Xavier Woods and Brad Maddox were also involved in the leaks. However, they are under less scrutiny than the former-Divas champion.

Paige’s recent past has put her under pressure. Her relationship with Alberto Del Rio and odd behaviour have also hindered her WWE career.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider.com claims that the meeting was a closed-door gathering. Vince McMahon, Triple H and officials from talent relations were present. As far as details about what exactly was discussed, nothing else was mentioned. Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE won’t be taking action against her as she is the victim in this situation.

One can assume that Paige’s WWE future was deliberated on by those who make the creative decisions for WWE television. Xavier Woods’ involvement was also subtly teased on Monday Night Raw. However, it is safe to assume that the jibe was probably not scripted by Vince and Co.

What’s next?

Paige’s mother said on Twitter that she was seeking taking legal action against the person who leaked the images and videos. While the tweet was deleted, it’s possible that it will happen sooner, rather than later. As for her WWE future, that is unknown at this point. Paige’s fiancee, Del Rio, just debuted in Impact Wrestling and won the Impact Wrestling heavyweight championship. It’s highly unlikely she’ll debut there, but crazier events have transpired.

Author’s Take

The best thing that WWE can do is to forget what happened and move on. Unfortunately, times like these do take place. Worse scandals have rocked the WWE’s waves before and they’ve gotten through it. Paige will do her best to attack this adversity head on and work on a WWE comeback.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com